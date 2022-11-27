EDWARDSVILLE - Dr. Andy Dykeman and Jennifer Dykeman are well-known in art circles around the region for their creative skills. Andy and Jennifer will be exhibiting new art at Sacred Grounds Cafe in Edwardsville from December 2, 2022, until January 15, 2023.

The Dykeman will have an opening celebration from 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday, December 2, 2022. Refreshments will be served. The show is curated and sponsored by The Gogh Getters.

Dr. Dykeman is a Chiropractic Physician at Rosewood Chiropractic Clinic in East Alton who played drums in the influential pop punk band, judge nothing. His paintings reflect his observations of external influences on our mental, spiritual and physical health.

Jennifer Dykeman is an Art Therapist and Grief Counselor at Evelyn’s House in Creve Coeur. Her analog collages and paintings involve themes of life, death, regeneration, energy, and movement and she considers herself an intuitive artist drawing on psychological and philosophical theories learned through her work.

The Dykeman's are both alumni of SIUE and live with their lovely dog Sofi in Soulard.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: THE GOGH GETTERS:

https://www.facebook.com/GoghGetters/ SACRED GROUNDS CAFE:

Sacred Grounds Cafe is located at 233 N. Main St, Edwardsville. For more information, contact 618-692-4150 or Dr. Dykeman at Rosewood Chiropractic Clinic 618-259-2676. For more also see:

https://www.instagram.com/andy.dykeman.art/

https://www.instagram.com/jenx_art/

