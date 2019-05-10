ALTON - Dwight and Teresa Fowler have always had a heart for local police officers, first responders and firemen.

Beginning Saturday, the Hit-N-Run Drive-Thru Convenience Stores start a new program for the rest of the month for Mustache March4PD. At each local Hit-N-Run, customers will be asked to donate $1 to the program.

Dwight Fowler said he is proud to do the $1 donation with customers program for Mustache March for PD.

Article continues after sponsor message

“It’s a dollar donation to help support the local police departments,” Dwight said. “Next week is National Police Week, so we thought that was a good time to start it. One-hundred percent of the donations go to Mustache March4PD. We also have a raffle going on. We are hoping to collect about $5,000 or so. We have already donated $6,000 already and we hope to add about $5,000.”

Dwight said he and his wife, have multiple family members who are involved in either law enforcement or firefighting work, so this is very dear to his heart.

Dwight said his convenience store clerks will ask people if they wish to donate $1 and they will be able to fill out a slip that will hang on the wall until the end of the program. Dwight and Teresa encouraged other businesses to create programs to benefit the Mustache March4PD campaign.

More like this: