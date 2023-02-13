Couples names: Dustyn Alexander & Emma Boyer

City: Alton

Date met or started dating: November 30, 2018

What makes your relationship special? We've been together for almost five years, and before that we were good friends since middle school. We have always been there for one-another, and although many people may consider our relationship a bit unorthodox, we are as happy as can be and proud of it.

Share a memory you have made together: Our favorite memory so far was buying our first house together. It took a lot of hard work and dedication to buy our first house at just 22 years old, but thanks to the help and support of friends and family, we made it happen.

