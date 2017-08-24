CHICAGO - U.S. Senate Democratic Dick Durbin (D-IL), ranking member of the Senate Immigration Subcommittee, released the following statement on reports that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has detained Riccy Enriquez Perdomo, a DACA-protected individual, in suburban Chicago:

“I’m disturbed by reports that a Dreamer with DACA protection has been detained. My office is in touch with ICE for an explanation. When he was Secretary of DHS, White House Chief of Staff John Kelly assured me that no one with DACA would lose this protection unless they violated the terms of the program, and I intend to hold him to that commitment.”

