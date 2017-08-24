CHICAGO - U.S. Senate Democratic Dick Durbin (D-IL), ranking member of the Senate Immigration Subcommittee, released the following statement on reports that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has detained Riccy Enriquez Perdomo, a DACA-protected individual, in suburban Chicago:

“I’m disturbed by reports that a Dreamer with DACA protection has been detained. My office is in touch with ICE for an explanation. When he was Secretary of DHS, White House Chief of Staff John Kelly assured me that no one with DACA would lose this protection unless they violated the terms of the program, and I intend to hold him to that commitment.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

More like this:

Durbin Meets With American Business Immigration Coalition To Discuss The Trump Administration’s Anti-immigrant Policies
Mar 27, 2025
Attorney General Raoul Stands To Protect Affordable Health Coverage From Federal Attack
Apr 14, 2025
Durbin Shares The Story Of The Dream Act At Hispanic Association Of Colleges And Universities Forum
May 1, 2025
Attorney General Raoul Takes Action To Protect Affordable Care Act Access For DACA Recipients
Jan 16, 2025

 