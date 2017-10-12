CHICAGO—U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) released the following statement after President Trump signed an executive order further targeting and destabilizing the Affordable Care Act:

“Make no mistake—after spending nine months repeatedly trying and failing to repeal the Affordable Care Act, President Trump is sabotaging America’s health care system and hurting working families to make a political point. His tactics are well documented: President Trump issued an Executive Order instructing federal agencies not to enforce the law, cut the open enrollment period in half, cancelled television and radio ads that educated people about how to enroll for insurance, slashed funding for patient navigators and outreach efforts, and refuses to commit to paying the cost-sharing reduction subsidies that help keep health care costs lower for working families.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

“Instead of joining in a bipartisan effort to strengthen our current health care system and help Illinois families, President Trump is continuing his sabotage and hurting countless Americans in the process.”

More like this:

Duckworth, Durbin Help Reintroduce Bill to Help Families Get the Affordable Child Care They Need
Jul 20, 2025
Attorney General Raoul Co-leads Lawsuit To Block Unlawful Attacks On Medically Necessary Health Care For Transgender Youth
5 days ago
Attorney General Raoul Sues Trump Administration For Blocking Planned Parenthood From Receiving Medicaid Funding
Jul 29, 2025
Gov. Pritzker Joins Governors to Take Collective Action
Jul 21, 2025
Budzinski Discusses Local Impact of Social Safety Net Cuts in the “Big, Beautiful Bill”
Jul 14, 2025

 