WASHINGTON—U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), ranking member of the Judiciary Subcommittee on Immigration, released the following statement:

In my first conversation with President Trump on Inauguration Day, I thanked him for the positive things he had said about the Dreamers. He looked me in the eye and said: “Don't worry. We are going to take care of those kids.”

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Despite many of the terrible immigration policies this Administration has put forward, I have always held out the hope that President Trump would keep his word and "take care" of the Dreamers. After all, the President told America, “we love the Dreamers.”

But today’s announcement from Attorney General Sessions was cold, harsh, threatening, and showed little respect, let alone love, for these Dreamers.

Starting this countdown clock will require Congress to act fast to stop rolling mass deportations of hundreds of thousands of young people—students, teachers, doctors, engineers, first responders, servicemembers, and more. Families will be torn apart and America will lose many of our best and brightest unless Republicans join with Democrats to right this wrong immediately. I first introduced the Dream Act sixteen years ago to ensure these young people could stay here, in the only country they’ve ever known. Now Congress must act on this bipartisan bill, and act now. These families cannot wait.

More like this:

Durbin Meets With American Business Immigration Coalition To Discuss The Trump Administration’s Anti-immigrant Policies
Mar 27, 2025
Durbin Shares The Story Of The Dream Act At Hispanic Association Of Colleges And Universities Forum
May 1, 2025
Durbin Hears From UnityPoint, BJC Hospital Systems About Impacts Of Medicaid Cuts In Republicans’ Reconciliation Package
Jun 11, 2025
Budzinski Tours Local Businesses Hit by President Trump’s Tariffs
Jun 2, 2025
Opinion: One Big, Beautiful Win for America’s Taxpayers
Jul 3, 2025

 