WASHINGTON – Amid the coronavirus pandemic, U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today once again called on the Senate to pass the Families First Coronavirus Response Act immediately. The legislation takes additional smart, strategic, and science-based measures to help protect families’ economic security, food security, and health security.

“There is no reason for us to delay this in any way. We should move on it quickly. Putting this off for a day or two, or whatever the plan is with the Republican leadership, is totally unnecessary and unfortunately requires staff to wait around here when they've been advised they should be home. They should be social distancing. They should be in a circumstance where they're not endangering themselves in terms of their health or anyone else. Let's get this done,” Durbin said in a speech on the Senate floor.

Durbin also called on the Senate to follow federal guidelines to practice social distancing as they consider another coronavirus stimulus bill in the coming days. He urged Senate committees to meet via teleconferencing and for the Senate to allow votes on the floor without being physically present.

“It's time for the Senate to wake up to the 21st century and make sure we're using technology that allows us to communicate with each other without any danger or risk to public health,” said Durbin. “Let us do it in the context that we are preaching to America. As we hold the press conferences in Washington and tell Americans avoid going to work physically if you can, let us try to find ways to make the Senate work without putting anyone's health at risk. We can do that. But we need to do that together.”

