WASHINGTON—U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today slammed the Trump Administration for its evasion and obstruction of investigations of possible links between members of the President’s inner circle and the Russian government. Durbin again criticized the Administration for putting America’s national security at risk by keeping Michael Flynn as National Security Advisor for eighteen days after learning he had lied about his communications with the Russians.

Recalling comments made by Donald Trump, Jr. in 2008 that the family business had “money pouring in from Russia,” Durbin also called on President Trump to release his taxes to let the American people know with certainty that he is putting the United States’ interests before his or that of any foreign government.

“The failure of this President and Congress to address the security threat is a stunning abdication of responsibility to protect the United States and our democratic values,” said Senator Durbin. “How long will we wait for these desperately needed answers before we establish an independent commission investigation as we have done when faced with previous attacks on America? Finally, how long will we sit by before passing additional sanctions on Russia for their cyber-attack on the United States of America? That attack makes November 8th of 2016 a day that will live in cyber infamy in America’s history. It’s time for the Republicans and the Democrats to show the appropriate concern for this breach of our national security. We have a bipartisan Russian sanctions bill ready to go in the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. What are we waiting for?”

