CIVIC MEMORIAL 56, TRIAD 47: CM hit on nine threes en route to their home win over Triad that wrapped up the Mississippi Valley Conference title for the Eagles.

CM led all the way through, holding leads of 16-12, 33-20 and 47-31 after the first three quarters, with the Knights outscoring the Eagles in the fourth period 16-9.

Olivia Durbin led CM with 16 points, while Aubree Wallace hit for 13 points, Kelbie Zupan scored nine points, Meredith Brueckner and Emily Williams had seven points apiece, Avari Combes scored three points and Claire Christeson had a single point.

Kendall Chigas led Triad with 14 points, with Sami Hartoin adding 13 points, Regan Chigas came up with 12 points and both Avery Bohnenestiehl and Delaney Hess each

scored four points.

The Eagles are now 23-3, while the Knights go to 15-9.