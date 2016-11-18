Article continues after sponsor message

Durbin led post-9/11 fight against failed federal registry of Muslims

WASHINGTON—U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) released the following statement regarding reports that President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team is considering a reinstatement of the National Security Entry-Exit Registration System (NSEERS) program, a post-9/11 program which required travelers to the United States from specified Muslim-majority countries to immediately register with the federal government or face deportation.

“Reinstating failed programs that target Arabs and Muslims in our country is exactly what ISIS was cheering on election night—when America, a beacon of freedom in the world, gives in to fear and begins chipping away at civil rights, our enemies are emboldened and their ranks swell with new recruits. Back in 2002, I called for this program to be terminated because there were serious doubts it would help combat terrorism. Terrorism experts have since concluded that this program wasted precious homeland security funds and alienated Arab- and Muslim Americans. How many terrorists did it identify? Zero. Failed programs like this are the exact wrong approach to combating terrorism, and I’ll fight to ensure it never returns.”

