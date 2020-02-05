In speech on Senate floor, Durbin argues that verdict of acquittal says a majority of the Senate believes this President is above the law and cannot be held accountable for conduct abusing the powers of his office

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today voted guilty on both Articles of Impeachment against President Donald Trump – abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Shortly before the votes on the Articles of Impeachment, Durbin gave a speech on the Senate floor where he implored his colleagues to think carefully about what the acquittal of this President will mean for our democracy.

“So let us open our eyes to the morning after a judgment of acquittal. Facing a well-established election siege by Russia and other enemies of the United States, we, the Senate, will have absolved a President who continues to brazenly invite foreign interference in our elections. Expect more of the same,” Durbin said. “A majority of this body will have voted for the President’s argument that inviting interference by a foreign government is not impeachable if it serves that President’s personal, political interests.

Durbin continued, “We will also have found for the first time in our history that an impeachment proceeding in the Senate can be conducted without any direct witnesses or evidence presented on either side of the case and that a President facing impeachment can ignore subpoenas to produce documents or witnesses to Congress. Hamilton described the Senate as the best venue for an impeachment trial because it is independent and dignified. When the Senate voted 51-49 against witnesses and evidence, those 51 abandoned any claim to independence or dignity.”

Durbin concluded by urging his colleagues to each do their part to work to bind the wounds of our divided nation.

“At this sad and angry moment let my last words be a personal appeal to my Senate colleagues. Last night many of us attended a State of the Union address which was as emotionally charged as any I have seen,” Durbin said. “As divided as our nation may be and as divided as this Senate may be we should remember America has weathered greater storms than this impeachment and our current political standoff.”

Durbin continued, “It was Abraham Lincoln in the darkness of our worst storm who called on us ‘to strive on to finish the work we are in, to work to bind the nation’s wounds.’ After this vote and after this day those of us who are entrusted with this high office must each do our part to work to bind the wounds of our divided nation. I hope we can leave this chamber with that common resolve.”

