WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today released the following statement after voting against the nomination of Justin Walker to the D.C. Circuit Court:

“Senate Republicans gave Justin Walker a lifetime appointment to the second highest court in the land for two main reasons: because Walker is a protégé of the Senate Majority Leader, and because he’s an outspoken critic of the Affordable Care Act. It is shameful that even in the middle of a public health pandemic, the Republican Party is continuing its attack on the Affordable Care Act.”

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Walker is 38 years old and had no practical courtroom experience when he was confirmed on a party line vote as a federal district judge last October despite being rated “not qualified” by the American Bar Association’s peer review evaluation process. On July 2, 2018, Walker wrote a column in The Federalist publication in which he described the Supreme Court’s decision in NFIB v. Sebelius, which upheld the constitutionality of the ACA as an exercise of Congress’s tax power, as “an indefensible decision.” He also wrote that the Court’s rationale in that case was, “catastrophically accepted.” And while Walker was a siting federal judge, he publicly mocked the rationale of the NFIB decision during his ceremonial investiture in March 2020.

Durbin asked Judge Walker if he would commit to recuse himself from cases involving challenges to the ACA’s constitutionality in light of Walker’s public comments. Walker refused to make that commitment.

More like this:

Durbin Speaks Against Emil Bove’s Nomination During Senate Judiciary Committee Executive Business Meeting
Jun 28, 2025
Local Man Shares Testimony of Trusting in God After 30 Years in Prison
Jun 29, 2025
Durbin Delivers Opening Statement In Senate Judiciary Committee Hearing On Five Judicial Nominations
Jun 4, 2025
Edwardsville Community Foundation Donates $1.35M For Playground, Parks Projects
Jul 2, 2025
ECF Awards $1.35 Million To City Of Edwardsville For Community Projects
Jul 2, 2025

 