WARSAW, Poland - U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin is in Poland today, as part of travel to three eastern European nations to discuss Russian aggression and interference in western democracies, and congressional support for the transatlantic relationship and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

Durbin was joined by U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) in Warsaw for meetings with senior government officials.

Article continues after sponsor message

In Vilnius, Lithuania, Durbin will meet with President Dalia Grybauskaite, Parliamentary leaders, and U.S. forces working with their Lithuanian counterparts.

In Kyiv, Ukraine, Durbin will be joined by U.S. Congressman Mike Quigley (D-IL) for meetings with Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman, and other senior government officials.

“Eastern Europe and the transatlantic alliance are at critical moments in their history. We must support our allies who face the brunt of Russian cyberattacks, propaganda, military intimidation, and even invasion in the case of Ukraine. But President Trump’s disturbing defense of Russia only emboldens Putin and further threatens to destabilize these critical democratic nations in the region,” said Durbin. “Our meetings here will focus on concerns with the ongoing assault on Ukraine as well as the continued threat of Russia, and the need for transatlantic unity on defense cooperation and sanctions. The Baltic States, Poland, Ukraine, and others in the region have friends in Congress and around the world, and together we will continue to stand with them."

More like this: