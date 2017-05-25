WASHINGTON – In a speech on the Senate floor, U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) today slammed Congressional Republicans for continuing to advocate for Trumpcare, even after the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO) released its analysis of their bill to repeal Americans’ health care. The CBO estimates that, if the Republican bill were to become law, 14 million people next year – and 23 million people over the next ten years – would lose their health insurance.

“Three weeks ago, Speaker Paul Ryan and Republicans in the House said something I had not heard before in my service in Congress. They said we’re not going to wait for this [Congressional Budget Office] analysis. Remember, we’re talking about changing the health care system in America, and that literally impacts every single American. It’s one-sixth of our nation’s economy. And you would think before anyone was bold enough to suggest they wanted to vote to change the system, they would at least send their proposal to the Congressional Budget Office for an analysis,” said Durbin. “Republicans in the House failed to do so, refused to do so, passed the measure by two votes, and sent it to the Senate. So yesterday, the Congressional Budget Office completed its analysis, and now that we have an analysis of what’s known as ‘Trumpcare’ or the Republican health care approach, it’s pretty clear why they didn’t want the Congressional Budget Office to take a look at it. Next year, under the Republican bill, 14 million Americans will lose their health insurance. Over the next ten years, 23 million Americans will lose their health insurance.”

In March, Durbin released a report titled “TrumpCare: Less for More, An Analysis of the Impact of Repealing the Affordable Care Act on Illinois,” which details what Illinois stands to lose if President Trump and Congressional Republicans are successful in passing their legislation to repeal the ACA. After requesting information from every hospital, public health department, and major medical society in the state, the report summarizes how the ACA has helped individuals, families, and providers in all 18 Illinois congressional districts, and provides information on the increased out-of-pocket costs and number of people in each congressional district that stand to lose health coverage under the Republican repeal bill.

