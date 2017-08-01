WASHINGTON — In a speech on the Senate floor, U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today called on President Trump and Congressional Republicans to put partisan politics aside and work with Democrats to stabilize and strengthen America’s health care system.

“Last week, on a bipartisan basis, the United States Senate rejected a bill that would have repealed the Affordable Care Act,” said Durbin. “This should be a turning point, not just in our health care debate, but in the way we move forward in the Senate.”

Durbin quoted President Trump’s tweets threatening to “let the health care system fail.”

“But if it fails,” Durbin continued, “Many people won’t be able to afford basic health insurance. They may lose it. Others may lose their coverage altogether. It could be a personal disaster, a family disaster across the board. I can’t believe that anyone, let alone the President, would suggest that’s the best path to a constructive outcome.”

