SHEPERDSTOWN, WV — U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL), the Democratic Whip and Ranking Member on the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Immigration, today issued the following statement after President Donald Trump signed executive orders cracking down on immigrant communities, that, among other things, dramatically increase the number of immigration agents and strip federal funding from communities that limit cooperation with federal immigration enforcement.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Creating a mass deportation force and depriving cities of millions of dollars in critical federal funding will make our communities and nation less safe,” said Senator Durbin. “After railing against the use of executive power, President Trump is bypassing Congress to push his extreme anti-immigrant agenda. Americans deserve a real fix to our broken immigration system that strengthens border security, protects workers, and treats immigrants fairly. Building a wall on our border and fear in our hearts will not move this nation forward.

“The reality is that the vast majority of immigrants are law-abiding individuals with deep roots in our country. It is unfair and dangerous to hold an entire community responsible for the acts of a few.”