WASHINGTON – During a hearing of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs on the President’s FY 2018 International Affairs Budget, U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) grilled Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on the potential impact of drastic spending cuts to humanitarian and development assistance. Senator Durbin argued that the proposed cuts would make the world less safe and seriously undermine U.S. global leadership on refugees, global education, emergency food aid, and the fight against poverty.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

“[O]ur message to the world is ‘We’re stepping back. America’s first and stepping back now. We’re stepping back by 30% in our expenditures. We’re eliminating these programs, and you’re welcome to fill in.’? To the rest of the world that is our message, the America First message?” asked Senator Durbin.

Secretary Tillerson responded, “Our message is we’re leaning in and asking all of you, all of you, to step up and do more.”

Article continues after sponsor message

“I think we’re leaning on, not leaning in, and we’re leaning on the poorest people on earth,” Durbin countered.

Video of Durbin’s remarks before the subcommittee are available here.

Audio of Durbin’s remarks before the subcommittee is available here.

President Trump’s FY 2018 budget would slash international affairs funding by 32% over FY 2017, gutting critical development assistance programs. It comes as more than 20 million people face famine and starvation in Yemen, Nigeria, South Sudan, and Somalia and a record-breaking 65 million people – including 11 million Syrians – are displaced.

More like this:

Durbin Meets With Chief Of Air Force Reserve
May 13, 2025
Durbin Meets With Three Federal Judges To Discuss Judicial Security
Jun 4, 2025
In Senate Appropriations Hearing, Durbin Urges Air Force Leadership To Consider Scott Air Force Base For New KC-46A Aircraft
Jun 28, 2025
Durbin Slams White House Rescissions Package That Slashes Critical Foreign Aid And Public Broadcasting Funding
Jun 5, 2025
In Spotlight Forum, Durbin Exposes Republicans’ Plan To Slash Funding For Medicaid, Snap Benefits To Pay For Tax Cuts For Billionaires
Jun 18, 2025

 