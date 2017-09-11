WASHINGTON — Following the Trump Administration’s announcement last week that it will rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) came to the Senate floor today to call on Republican leaders in Congress to bring the bipartisan Dream Act to the floor for a vote.

During his speech, Durbin shared the story of one Dreamer – Harminder Saini, a student at Hunter College at the City University of New York, working towards his bachelor’s degree in History. Last year, he enlisted in the Army through the Military Accessions Vital to National Interest (MAVNI) program. The MAVNI program allows immigrants with skills that are “vital to the national interest” to enlist in the Armed Forces. More than 800 DACA recipients with these critical skills have joined the military through MAVNI.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Some Trump Administration officials claim that DACA recipients are taking away jobs from Americans. But Harminder and hundreds just like him have skills that our military couldn’t find in the general population. But without the Dream Act, Harminder and so many Dreamers with skills that are important to our national interest will have to leave the Army. They want nothing more than to serve our country. They are prepared to die for our country. What more can we ask?” said Durbin. “Senator Graham, my cosponsor of the Dream Act, said that the moment of reckoning is coming. That moment is not only coming, it arrived last Tuesday. We need Republican leaders to join us and make the Dream Act the law of the land. Otherwise, what will happen to these young people?”

Video of Durbin’s remarks on the Senate floor are available here.

Audio of Durbin’s remarks on the Senate floor is available here.

In July, Durbin and Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) introduced the bipartisan Dream Act, which would allow immigrant students who grew up in the United States to earn lawful permanent residence and eventually American citizenship. These young people, known as Dreamers, have lived in America since they were children, built their lives here, and are American in every way except for their immigration status.

More like this: