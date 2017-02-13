Durbin to oppose Treasury Secretary nominee Steven Mnuchin Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) released the following statement on President Trump’s nominee to lead the U.S. Department of Treasury, Steven Mnuchin, the former Chairman and CEO of OneWest, a bank known in the industry as a “foreclosure machine.” Article continues after sponsor message “Mr. Mnuchin’s business record tells us he was directly engaged in the predatory practices that led to our financial recession and destroyed the life savings of countless American working families. He’s the wrong man to be America’s Treasury Secretary.” Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending