Durbin to oppose Labor Secretary nominee Puzder
WASHINGTON—U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) released the following statement on President Trump’s nominee for Secretary of Labor, restaurant mogul Andrew Puzder:
“Andrew Puzder has a long record of short-changing his employees and ignoring health and safety dangers in his businesses. The working families of Illinois would not want Andrew Puzder as their boss, and America deserves a better person to serve as its Labor Secretary.”
