WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today called on Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) Alex Azar and Director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Francis Collins to ensure any coronavirus vaccines or therapeutics are affordable for American patients. Durbin, in a letter to Secretary Azar and Director Collins, asked how the agencies will implement the provisions in the coronavirus emergency supplemental appropriations act to promote affordability. Last week, Congress passed legislation providing $7.8 billion in emergency supplemental appropriations, including for the development, testing, and procurement of vaccines and therapeutics for COVID-19.

“I believe that the NIH’s unparalleled work in fostering breakthroughs reaches its full potential when American patients can access the benefits of this research,” Durbin wrote. “If applicable, please describe specific authorities or actions, including use of procurement terms, certain patent rights, information disclosure requirements, insurance coverage determinations or cost-sharing arrangements, or whether such plans include grant, contracting, or licensing terms related to reasonable pricing and access.”

Durbin also asked for an assessment of taxpayer-funding and government contribution to the current coronavirus vaccine and therapeutic candidates. A recent report from Public Citizen found that the NIH has invested more than $684 million in coronavirus-related research and development activities since 2003.

Full text of today’s letter is available here and below:

