WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) raised questions about the timing of President Trump’s dismissal of FBI Director James Comey after reports surfaced that the firing came just days after Comey requested additional resources from the Justice Department to investigate possible ties between the Trump campaign and Russian officials. Durbin contrasted the Trump Administration’s treatment of those in charge of investigating the President – Comey, former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates, and former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara – with the warm welcome received by Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

“Not since Watergate, on the evening of October 20, 1973, a Saturday known affectionately as the Saturday Night Massacre, has a President dismissed the head of an investigation into his own Administration,” said Durbin. “At the time he was fired, Director Comey had confirmed that the FBI was conducting an investigation into Russia’s interference with the 2016 election and possible Russian connections between the Russians and individuals in the Trump campaign and Administration…And according to news reports, Director Comey last week went to the Justice Department and requested more money and resources to devote to the Russia investigation.”

He also stressed the importance of addressing the security threat posed by Russia, not only to the United States but to all Western democracies.

“Let’s not forget that all this is happening less than one week after a hacking attack on another democratic election – in France – and that all signs point again to Russia as perpetrator. Russia has acted with impunity since its attack on our election in part due to the Administration’s refusal to acknowledge Russia’s responsibility for an act of cyber war on America and to respond accordingly, and the majority party’s refusal to take serious action here in Congress.”

