WASHINGTON – Today, U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) and U.S. Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) introduced a bipartisan calling for the release of Azerbaijani economist and academic Dr. Gubad Ibadoghlu. The resolution urges the Department of State to prioritize Dr. Ibadoghlu’s well-being and release; denounces the suppression of academic freedom and peaceful expression in Azerbaijan; and supports efforts at a lasting peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan. It also notes that Azerbaijan’s attempt to improve its international image, including by hosting the upcoming Grand Prix auto race, will not succeed without easing its political repression.

“Despite America’s dangerous and troubling retreat from the global stage at the behest of the Trump Administration, the United States remains a beacon of hope by those trapped under brutal regimes and for all who seek to enjoy the freedoms of democracy,” said Durbin. “As a U.S. Senator, I have used my voice to urge the release of political prisoners languishing in jails of repressive regimes around the world, including Dr. Gubad Ibadoghlu, who was wrongfully detained in Azerbaijan due to his anti-corruption work. I’m glad to partner with Senator Tillis on this important resolution calling for Dr. Ibadoghlu’s immediate release.”

“As Co-Chair of the Senate Human Rights Caucus, I welcome the recent diplomatic progress in the South Caucasus, but true peace requires respect for human rights,” said Tillis. “With the eyes of the world on Baku during the Formula 1 Grand Prix, now is the time for Azerbaijan to show progress and responsibility on the world stage by releasing Dr. Gubad Ibadoghlu and ending the practice of political imprisonment. This resolution underscores our commitment to ensuring that those who speak out for freedom and democracy are protected, not silenced.”

The resolution was cosponsored by U.S. Senators Bill Cassidy (R-LA), John Fetterman (D-PA), and Tim Kaine (D-VA).

Full text of the resolution is available HERE.

