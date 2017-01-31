WASHINGTON—U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) again condemned President Donald Trump’s executive order targeting refugees fleeing terrorism and war and Muslims from seven countries. In a speech on the Senate floor, Durbin called on Republicans to overturn the order, which is causing mass chaos and tearing families apart at airports around the United States and the world over.

“This decision to indefinitely suspend the admission of Syrian refugees into the United States is not a decision based on fact. Since 9/11, since the war in Syria began, we have not had a single instance of terrorism by a Syrian refugee, not one. The United States has not stepped up, as other countries like Canada have, in admitting Syrian refugees. We have gone to great lengths, extraordinary lengths to give background checks that are as consuming as one can imagine to verify their identity and their safety to the United States,” said Durbin. “Overwhelmingly, these Syrian refugees are the victims of a deadly war which has gone on for years and overwhelmingly they are children with their mothers. I’ve met them. I’ve sat down with them in Chicago…If we had one instance of a Syrian refugee coming into the United States after that vetting process who caused harm to our citizens or engaged in an act of terrorism, if we had one, then perhaps this president could start to make his case. All he has is fear. Unreasoned fear. Unproven fear.”

