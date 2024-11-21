WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today released the following statement regarding U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) motions to discharge S.J.Res.111, S.J.Res.113, and S.J.Res.115, which would suspend the sale of $1 billion in certain U.S.-made weapons to Israel:

Article continues after sponsor message

“I believe passionately that Israel has not only the right to exist, but the right to defend itself in the dangerous neighborhood of the Middle East. The terrorist attack of October 7 was truly horrific and the Hamas terrorist group, which is dedicated to the destruction of Israel, should be eliminated. I have consistently voted for military assistance to Israel throughout my congressional career to protect it from the threats which it faces on a daily basis.

“I voted today to suspend three specific arms sales to Israel. My reason is very straightforward. It is reported that more than 43,000 Palestinians have died in the conflict in Gaza—60 percent of them have been women, children, and elderly. The denial of humanitarian aid to Gaza threatens the lives of so many more—particularly children facing starvation.

“This war must end. Israel’s strategy of deadly attacks on and near civilian populations must end as well. The United States should not be sending arms and ammunition that continue to take the lives of innocent people. It is time for real humanitarian aid to reach the Palestinian people. I will stand by Israel, but I will not support the devastation of Gaza and the deaths of thousands of innocent Palestinians.”

More like this: