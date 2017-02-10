WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) released the following statement after the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a lower court decision suspending the Trump Administration’s travel ban on refugees and targeting travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries:

This unanimous decision by the Ninth Circuit continues to block the Executive Order of President Trump restricting the travel of immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries. The Court explicitly reminded our new President that his powers are subject to the limits imposed by our Constitution. This decision is critical on the merits but equally important in the sweep of history in asserting the independence of our judiciary. No President has faced this kind of reversal in the first 21 days of his Presidency. I hope President Trump will understand the constitutional significance of this ruling and rescind his illegal and divisive executive order immediately.

