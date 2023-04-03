WASHINGTON – Today, U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, released the following statement regarding the indictment of former President Trump by a Manhattan grand jury:

Article continues after sponsor message

“While there are many unknowns, we know a few things to be true: the Manhattan District Attorney must be allowed to continue his investigation without interference; any attempt to undermine this process is contrary to the rule of law; and political violence or threats of violence cannot be tolerated.

“As this process continues, former President Trump should be afforded the due process protections that he is guaranteed by our Constitution, just like any other American. But no one is above the law – not even a former president.”

More like this: