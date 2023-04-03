WASHINGTON – Today, U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, released the following statement regarding the indictment of former President Trump by a Manhattan grand jury:

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

“While there are many unknowns, we know a few things to be true: the Manhattan District Attorney must be allowed to continue his investigation without interference; any attempt to undermine this process is contrary to the rule of law; and political violence or threats of violence cannot be tolerated.

“As this process continues, former President Trump should be afforded the due process protections that he is guaranteed by our Constitution, just like any other American. But no one is above the law – not even a former president.”

More like this:

In Speech On Senate Floor, Durbin Makes His Case Against Nomination Of Emil Bove To Serve Lifetime Position On Federal Bench
Jul 29, 2025
Oasis Women’s Center Names Interim Executive Director, Begins Search for New Executive Director
Jul 31, 2025
IDFPR Finishes Phase 2 Implementation of New Licensing System
4 days ago
Babcock Announces Run for Madison County Treasurer Seat  
6 days ago
Greater Godfrey Democrats Group to Host Two Candidates at Monthly Meeting
Jul 5, 2025

 