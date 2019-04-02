WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today released the following statement regarding the natural disasters aid package, in which the Trump Administration and Senate Republicans modified the House-passed version to strip away funds that Puerto Rico desperately needs as they continue to recover from Hurricane Maria:

“It has been 18 months since Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico, yet our fellow Americans in Puerto Rico continue to have limited access to clean water, food, and medicine. These are American children and families and they deserve a Congress and a President who will ensure that they have the resources necessary to rebuild their lives following devastating natural disasters.”

This morning, Senate Democrats announced that they will seek to amend the natural disasters aid package to include aide to the Midwest and Puerto Rico.

