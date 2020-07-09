Durbin Statement On Supreme Court Rulings On President Trump’s Financial Records
July 9, 2020 2:08 PM
SPRINGFIELD – Today, U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) released the following statement after the Supreme Court ruled on two cases regarding disclosure of President Donald Trump’s financial records:
“There must be something truly awful in President Donald Trump’s tax returns. Look at the lengths he has gone to in order to avoid what every other President in modern times has disclosed.”
