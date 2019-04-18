CHICAGO – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, today released the following statement regarding a redacted version of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russia’s interference in the 2016 election being sent to Congress:

“The Special Counsel’s findings paint a very different picture than what the President and his Attorney General would have the American people believe. Special Counsel Mueller has provided a detailed and sobering report about the troubling contacts between the Trump campaign and the Russians and about the President’s efforts to impede and end the Special Counsel’s investigation. I believe it is imperative that Special Counsel Mueller testify before the Senate and House Judiciary Committees in order to discuss his findings with Congress and the American people. The American people must have full transparency to draw their own conclusions.

“I’ve said from the beginning that I would take the findings of Special Counsel Robert Mueller seriously. He is a man of integrity, character, and duty to his country. I thank him for his service.”

