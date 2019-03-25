SPRINGFIELD – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, today released the following statement regarding Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russia’s interference in the 2016 election being sent to U.S. Attorney General William Barr:

“Now that Special Counsel Mueller has submitted his report, it is essential that Attorney General Barr make the full report public and that he provide its underlying evidence to Congress. It is also imperative that the White House not be allowed to interfere in decisions regarding what parts of the Special Counsel’s report or underlying evidence are made public.

“This process must be transparent in order for the American people to come to their own conclusion about this dark chapter of American history.”

