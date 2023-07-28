Durbin Statement On Senate Passage Of NDAA Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. CHICAGO – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), a member of the Senate Appropriations Defense Subcommittee, today released the following statement after the Senate voted to pass the Fiscal Year (FY) 2024 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which includes an authorization of more than $886 billion for national defense: Article continues after sponsor message “Today, the Senate passed the NDAA as a strong, bipartisan show of support for our national defense and for the commitment of our men and women in uniform. I’m pleased to see the inclusion of significant investments in Illinois, as well as in the service members stationed at the state’s military installations. “While I am frustrated that the bill continues restrictions on closing the prison at Guantanamo Bay, this version of the NDAA contains many important provisions—including funding to support Ukraine and to modernize our military installations—and rejects the poison pills included in the House version.” Durbin-led measures included in the FY24 NDAA are: Ukraine. The bill retains Durbin’s provision from the FY23 NDAA that prohibits the use of U.S. government funding for the recognition of any sovereign Ukrainian territory forcibly seized by Russia. It also authorizes $300 million for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative for FY24 while also authorizing the program through FY27. Additionally, the bill enhances procurement authorities in order to allow the Pentagon to replenish defense stocks related to Ukraine.

. The bill expands the definition of “domestic sourcing” under the Defense Production Act for critical minerals projects in support of President Biden’s trilateral security pact, AUKUS. Increasing U.S. Exports to Africa and Latin America. The bill also includes Durbin-led, bipartisan legislation to improve America’s competiveness throughout the African continent and in Latin America and the Caribbean. The Increasing American Jobs through Greater Exports to Africa Act will force better coordination between U.S. government agencies and departments, establish comprehensive strategic goals, and marshal private investments to improve U.S. exports to Africa. The legislation also focuses on Latin America and the Caribbean and will help create American jobs by requiring a whole-of-government strategy to increase the number of U.S. exports to Africa, Latin America, and the Caribbean by at least 200 percent in real dollar value within ten years of enactment of the law. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending