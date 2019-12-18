WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Vice Chairman of the Senate Appropriations Defense Subcommittee, today released the following statement after voting for the Fiscal Year (FY) 2020 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which includes a proposal to extend lease authorities at arsenals such as Rock Island Arsenal in Illinois:

“The Senate’s passage of the NDAA shows that we are all committed to a strong national defense and to the protection of our women and men in uniform. I appreciate the extension of Arsenal lease authorities to continue to allow private tenants to work closely on base, and a simplification of a foolishly complex process to ensure that our veterans receive their due honorary promotions.”

Durbin included measures in the FY20 NDAA to extend lease authorities for depots and arsenals, such as Rock Island Arsenal in Illinois, and on the honorary promotion of Tuskegee Airman Colonel Charles McGee.

