WASHINGTON—U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today released the following statement on Senate passage of the Continuing Resolution (CR), which will fund the federal government through December 11, 2020:

“The CR that passed the Senate today is essential to keeping the government funded through the end of the year, as well as helping American families and small businesses continue to weather this pandemic. I’m pleased it also includes Democratic priorities for nearly $8 billion in desperately needed nutrition assistance for children and families, added flexibility for hospitals on the repayment of the Medicare Accelerated Payments, and extended funding for community health centers to continue to address COVID-19 and health disparities.

Article continues after sponsor message

“After the election, it is time for Senators on both sides of the aisle to put the appropriations process back on track. We owe it to the American taxpayers to complete the government funding process before December 11 and avoid a senseless government shutdown in the middle of a pandemic.”