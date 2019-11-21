WASHINGTON—U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today released the following statement on Senate passage of the Continuing Resolution (CR), which will fund the federal government through December 20, 2019:

“The CR that passed the Senate today is essential to keeping the government funded through the end of the year. Now it is time for Senators on both sides of the aisle to put the appropriations process back on track. We owe it to the American taxpayers to complete the government funding process before December 20 and avoid a senseless government shutdown.”

