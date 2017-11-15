WASHINGTON — U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) today released the following statement after they met with Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke to discuss President Trump’s Monuments Review:

“I am concerned that President Trump plans to shrink Bears Ears National Monument by approximately 80 percent. Today, I renewed my call for the Secretary to have a more transparent process, including releasing maps of the proposed changes. It is clear that this decision is not based on protecting some of the most extraordinary natural resources in our nation, but rather on protecting political alliances.

“The Secretary stated he would be responding to the public comments the Department received ?on the review. I look forward to reviewing those responses.”

