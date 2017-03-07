WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today released the following statement after House Republicans released their health care repeal legislation:

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

“The Republican health care repeal plan would cause millions of Americans to lose their health insurance. It increases costs for seniors and middle-class families and cuts benefits. It would end Medicaid as we know it—hurting seniors, children, people with disabilities, as well as shifting costs onto already-stretched state budgets. And the Republicans—ever the guardians of the national treasury—released this bill without any report from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office on how many people it would cover, how it would change premiums, and how much it would add to the deficit.

“For seven years, I’ve said that if Republicans would take repeal of health care off the table, I’ll pull up a chair. But with this reckless bill, Republicans have shown us that the only thing they are serious about is cutting taxes for the wealthy, increasing out-of-pocket costs for middle-class families and seniors, and throwing people off their health insurance plans.”

More like this:

Budzinski Statement on Republican Budget Resolution
Feb 26, 2025
Gov. Pritzker, Illinois Leaders Advocate for Illinois Families on Medicaid Amid Federal GOP Threats
Mar 1, 2025
Budzinski Provides Reaction To Roundtable About Impact Of Proposed Medicaid Cuts
Mar 21, 2025
Legislators, Illinois Governor, Respond To President Trump's March 4 Address To Congress
Mar 5, 2025
Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi Discusses the Importance of Protecting Medicaid and Society Security with Metro East Leaders
Mar 12, 2025

 