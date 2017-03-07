WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today released the following statement after House Republicans released their health care repeal legislation:

“The Republican health care repeal plan would cause millions of Americans to lose their health insurance. It increases costs for seniors and middle-class families and cuts benefits. It would end Medicaid as we know it—hurting seniors, children, people with disabilities, as well as shifting costs onto already-stretched state budgets. And the Republicans—ever the guardians of the national treasury—released this bill without any report from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office on how many people it would cover, how it would change premiums, and how much it would add to the deficit.

“For seven years, I’ve said that if Republicans would take repeal of health care off the table, I’ll pull up a chair. But with this reckless bill, Republicans have shown us that the only thing they are serious about is cutting taxes for the wealthy, increasing out-of-pocket costs for middle-class families and seniors, and throwing people off their health insurance plans.”

