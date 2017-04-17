Durbin statement on reports Trump Administration will close Chicago EPA office Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. CHICAGO – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) released the following statement after the Chicago Sun-Times reported that the Trump Administration plans to close the Environmental Protection Agency’s Region 5 Office located in Chicago. Article continues after sponsor message “I am deeply concerned by reports the Trump Administration plans to close the EPA’s regional office in Chicago. Such an action would be irresponsible – especially in light of last week’s chemical spill in Lake Michigan – and demonstrate clear disregard for the health and safety of millions of residents of the Great Lakes region,” said Senator Durbin. “I will do everything in my power as a United States Senator and enlist the bipartisan support of my Great Lakes region colleagues to ensure that this plan never happens.” Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending