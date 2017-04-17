Durbin statement on reports Trump Administration will close Chicago EPA office
CHICAGO – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) released the following statement after the Chicago Sun-Times reported that the Trump Administration plans to close the Environmental Protection Agency’s Region 5 Office located in Chicago.
“I am deeply concerned by reports the Trump Administration plans to close the EPA’s regional office in Chicago. Such an action would be irresponsible – especially in light of last week’s chemical spill in Lake Michigan – and demonstrate clear disregard for the health and safety of millions of residents of the Great Lakes region,” said Senator Durbin. “I will do everything in my power as a United States Senator and enlist the bipartisan support of my Great Lakes region colleagues to ensure that this plan never happens.”