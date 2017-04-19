Durbin statement on reports DACA recipient deported to Mexico Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. CHICAGO—U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL), ranking member of the Senate Immigration Subcommittee, released the following statement after USA Today reported that U.S. Customs and Border Protection deported a DACA-protected individual in February. Article continues after sponsor message “I’m disturbed about reports that a Dreamer with DACA protection has been deported. I’ve contacted DHS to demand an explanation. Just last month Secretary Kelly promised me that no one with DACA would lose this protection unless they violated the terms of DACA. I intend to hold him to this commitment.” Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending