WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) released the following statement after White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer announced that FBI Director James Comey had been terminated. The news comes as the Trump Administration faces growing scrutiny over possible ties between the Trump campaign and the Russian government.

"The termination and removal of James Comey as director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation raises the critical question as to whether the FBI investigation of Russian interference in the last presidential campaign will continue and as to whether the investigation of any collusion or involvement by the Trump campaign will also be investigated by the FBI. Any attempt to stop or undermine this FBI investigation would raise grave constitutional issues. Under these circumstances, I renew my call for an independent counsel and a special commission to fully investigate the Russian interference. We await clarification by the White House as soon as possible as to whether this investigation will continue and whether it will have a credible leader so that we know it will have a just outcome."