WASHINGTON—U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) released the following statement on the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announcing an $8.3 billion settlement with OxyContin-maker Purdue Pharma:

“For years, Purdue Pharma flooded America with painkillers and lies, profiting off the addiction epidemic they created. Too many families have suffered and too many lives have been lost for the Trump Justice Department to let the billionaire Sackler family off the hook with a meager fine and a disgraceful civil settlement of $500 for each life lost. Justice and common sense require everyone to condemn this outrageous outcome. President Trump and the people of America just got rolled by real billionaires.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

More like this:

St. Louis Mayor Spencer Appointing Nate Hayward as Commissioner of Corrections
Aug 25, 2025
Environmental Justice Caucus Co-Chairs Duckworth, Booker, Markey Slam Trump Administration for Plan to Eliminate EPA Ability to Protect Public Health
Aug 3, 2025
Justice Amy Sholar Announces Candidacy for Illinois Fifth District Appellate Court
Jul 31, 2025
Senate Democrats Demand DOJ Employee Jared Wise Be Fired
5 days ago
Gov. Pritzker Announces Launch of Legal Hotline and Resource Hub for LGBTQIA+ Community
Aug 22, 2025

 