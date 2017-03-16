Durbin statement on President Trump's budget request Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. CHICAGO – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today released the following statement after President Donald Trump submitted his first budget request to Congress: Article continues after sponsor message “President Trump’s budget is terrible economic policy and would be a disaster for America. Slashing funding for the things American families need most, like affordable housing, home heating, early childhood education, roads and bridges, and medical research and development, won’t even come close to balancing the national budget but will hurt countless people along the way.” More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending