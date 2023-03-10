WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today released the following statement after President Joe Biden unveiled an outline of his Fiscal Year (FY) 2024 budget proposal:

“With this budget, President Biden has laid out bold priorities that invest in America’s future. By protecting and strengthening the bedrock promise of Medicare and Social Security, the President understands how crucial these programs are for the security and safety of millions of Americans. The budget also lays out opportunities to grow our economy from the bottom up and middle out, cut the deficit by ensuring the wealthiest Americans and corporations pay their fair share, create good paying jobs, lower costs for families, continue to upgrade our infrastructure, and much more. I’ll work with my colleagues to see the President’s vision across the finish line to deliver for American families and communities.”

The President’s budget proposal also includes $350 million for Chicago Transit Authority Red Line Extension—a priority for Durbin.

