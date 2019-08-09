DECATUR – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) today released the following statement on the passing of former U.S. Representative Paul Findley, who represented Illinois’ 20th Congressional District from January 3, 1961 – January 3, 1983:

“Paul Findley was my political opponent, but he was also my friend. In 1982, I prevailed in the election over twenty-two-year incumbent Congressman Paul Findley. Over the years, our infrequent conversations increased in number and a friendship emerged. I was honored when he invited me to address his beloved Alma mater, Illinois College in Jacksonville. I could not have asked for a more generous introduction.

“Paul Findley will be remembered as a true expert in Ag policy, a small-town newspaper publisher with a passion for foreign policy, and an elected official who showed exceptional courage in tackling the age-old controversies in the Middle East.

“With Paul Findley’s passing, Illinois has lost an exceptional public servant and I have lost a friend.”

