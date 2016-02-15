Durbin statement on passing of Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. SPRINGFIELD — U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) released the following statement regarding the passing of Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia: Article continues after sponsor message Learn about our advertising opportunities! Justice Scalia served our country for three decades on its highest court. While our opinions on the law and jurisprudence were frequently at odds, he was steadfast and true to his beliefs during his tenure. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this time. Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending