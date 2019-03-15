CHICAGO – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today released the following statement after at least 49 people were killed in two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand:

“The massacre at the Al Noor Mosque and Linwood Mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand, was spawned by white supremacy and hatred of Muslims and immigrants. My heart goes out to the victims of this devastating attack, their families, and the communities affected. We must all stand together in solidarity with the Muslim community in America and in opposition to anyone who tries to divide us from our brothers and sisters of every faith.”

