WASHINGTON — U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL), co-chair of the Senate’s bipartisan NIH caucus and a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, released the following statement on funding cuts for federal agencies that conduct medical research included in the President’s FY2018 budget request: 

America’s best scientists and researchers should spend their time finding ways to treat and cure diseases, not worrying about their budgets. President Trump’s budget would gut NIH’s budget by a whopping 19 percent, taking their funding to its lowest levels since 2002—a mistake that would be felt for years to come.

