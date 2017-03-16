Durbin statement on medical research funding in President's budget Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WASHINGTON — U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL), co-chair of the Senate’s bipartisan NIH caucus and a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, released the following statement on funding cuts for federal agencies that conduct medical research included in the President’s FY2018 budget request: Article continues after sponsor message America’s best scientists and researchers should spend their time finding ways to treat and cure diseases, not worrying about their budgets. President Trump’s budget would gut NIH’s budget by a whopping 19 percent, taking their funding to its lowest levels since 2002—a mistake that would be felt for years to come. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending