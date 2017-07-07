SPRINGFIELD – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) issued the following statement after the Illinois House of Representatives voted to override Governor Bruce Rauner’s veto of a $36 billion budget package, giving Illinois its first annual budget since 2015. The Illinois Senate voted to override Gov. Rauner’s veto on the Fourth of July. Illinois’ budget crisis was the longest budget crisis of any state since at least the Great Depression.

“Illinois was in a self-imposed, devastating recession due to the three year budget stalemate in Springfield, hurting our children, seniors, and working families. This veto override is the first step that Illinois’ leaders needed to take in order to get our state back on track. Thankfully now schools will be able to open in the fall, major transportation infrastructure projects will continue on schedule, seniors will receive their life-saving services, and universities will continue their research. We need to come together on a bipartisan basis to heal the damage that has been done by this budget crisis.”

