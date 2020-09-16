WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) today issued the following statement after Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker sent a letter to the entire Illinois Congressional Delegation about the State’s budget issues and revenue shortfalls resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, and asked for federal support for state and local governments in the next COVID-19 relief package:

“The State of Illinois is not alone facing a serious revenue loss resulting from this pandemic. State and local governments around the country are being forced to slash budgets and cut jobs as they face record revenue losses and increased costs of fighting the virus. Senate Majority Leader McConnell’s refusal to pass a relief bill that includes desperately needed funding for state and local governments threatens the livelihoods of our teachers, EMTs, and firefighters. Will he ever feel the urgency to begin bipartisan negotiations on a bill that so many in Illinois and across the country desperately need?”

