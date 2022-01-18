SPRINGFIELD – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, today released the following statement regarding the hostage situation at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas:

“I’m relieved that the Texas Synagogue hostage taking ended with innocent victims unharmed, but the warning is clear. Terrorism—both foreign and domestic—is a danger to targets of hate.

“To our Jewish brothers and sisters: we owe you a special effort to protect you from the threats that too often are directed at you and yours.”